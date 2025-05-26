Men’s sheds across Carlow and Kilkenny are being encouraged to avail of new funding from the Goverment.

One million euro is being made available through the Irish Men’s Sheds Association to help local groups with the running costs such as insurance, electricity and utility bills.

Each local mens shed can apply for a grant of up to €3,000.

There are 18 groups across the two counties, with 13 located in Kilkenny and 5 in Carlow.

Speaking to KCLR News, Carlow Kilkenny TD Catherine Callaghan noted the important role men’s sheds play in rural communities.

“I’m very very familiar with the work of Tullow men’s shed and Borris men’s shed here in Carlow, and I know well that men’s sheds across the constituency, they help to provide a safe and welcoming environment, for men of all ages to come together.”

Going further, Deputy Callaghan noted that “They work on really meaningful projects, you often see their flower boxes around the community, you see the benches that they make for primary schools aswell, and I just think it’s such a great initiative initially, but it’s absolutely so heartwarming to see how it’s growing across the constituency.”

Details on all men’s sheds can be found here on Menssheds.ie.