Carlow-Kilkenny TD’s to meet with Presidents of WIT & IT Carlow about Technological University application

Local TDs are meeting with the Presidents of IT Carlow and Waterford IT today.

They’re looking for an update on the progress toward the Technological University for the South East.

It’s understood elected members for Carlow-Kilkenny will hold a Zoom meeting with IT Carlow President Patricia Mulcahy and WIT President Willie Donnelly this afternoon.

The issue was also raised in the Dail yesterday.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says all the financial and professional supports needed are being made available and he’s insisted the application will be submitted this year.