Carlow & Kilkenny to get close to €2,000,000 for cycleways & footpaths
40 local projects are set to benefit but the city's Ormonde Street gets the lion's share of the local pot
Towns across the country are set to get funding to improve things like cycleways and footpaths.
22 councils are getting €33,000,000 for active travel projects and €14,000,000’s going to 26 local authorities for climate change adaptation steps.
40 of the projects are in Carlow & Kilkenny.
Department of Transport Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton says it includes plans to fix roads and to make walking and cycling safer.
The following allocations have been made locally: