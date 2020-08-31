Carlow & Kilkenny to get close to €2,000,000 for cycleways & footpaths

Towns across the country are set to get funding to improve things like cycleways and footpaths.

22 councils are getting €33,000,000 for active travel projects and €14,000,000’s going to 26 local authorities for climate change adaptation steps.

40 of the projects are in Carlow & Kilkenny.

Department of Transport Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton says it includes plans to fix roads and to make walking and cycling safer.

The following allocations have been made locally: