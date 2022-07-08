Carlow Labour Councillor says a motion of no confidence in the government might just be the wake-up call they need

Sinn Féin believes it will defeat the government in its no-confidence motion to come before the Dáil next week.

The party tabled the motion this morning, and it will mark the first test of government since it lost its technical majority earlier this week.

Labour and People Before Profit will support the motion.

Carlow Labour Councillor Willie Quinn says tabling it might just spur Fianna Fail and Fine Gael into action.

“The government are kind of dragging their heels a bit on this like they see what’s happening, and we all see it every day you know when we get into our cars, and you’re putting 20, 30 or 40 euro petrol or diesel into your car now it doesn’t go any distance people are struggling their ESB bill, and they are struggling to pay their mortgage and that at the moment because of the cost of living. People are living on the bread line in a lot of places, we just need to get this done and dusted and sorted because maybe it’ll be a wakeup call for the government”

He adds; “The biggest problem at the moment for people is the cost of living, the cost of getting to work on a daily basis you know with the price of fuel and all that and I know the government are saying it’s because of the war in Ukraine, but that’s only part of the problem but the cost of living but if you go into do your shopping during the week you’re talking maybe a 40, 50, 60 euro of a rise in your shopping bill, we just can’t continue”