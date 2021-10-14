Carlow launches its 22nd Pride of Place Awards

Carlow’s unsung heroes of community are to be celebrated.

The 22nd Carlow Pride of Place awards were launched this morning on KCLR Live with organisers gearing up to award groups across the county for their hard work in maintaining their towns and villages.

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin was joined by Margaret Moore of Carlow County Council as well as the Cathaoirleach of the local authority, Cllr Fintan Phelan.

Listen back to the conversation in full here: