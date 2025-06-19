Devastation continues in Carlow as the local community attempts to come to terms with the death of a local teenager in a swimming incident.

17-year-old Peter Byrne was with friends in the River Barrow at Cloghristick in Milford when he got into difficult at around 6:30 on Tuesday evening.

His body was later recovered five hours later and was then taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination.

The Carlow town resident’s death has left family and friends distraught with many hailing him as a ‘lovely young lad’ while it’s understood he was also a gifted footballer with New Oak Boys.