A Tullow man has died while on a trip in Egypt.

Martin ‘Murt’ Flynn was part of a diving expedition in Sharm El Sheikh with the Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club.

His family run Flynn’s Foodhall in Tullow and took to their Facebook page last night to announce his sudden passing.

They said the 45-year-old had been having “the time of his life” on the trip when he suddenly took ill.