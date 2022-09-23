Carlow man Eamonn Tracey is a World Ploughing Champion for a fourth time

Carlow’s Eamonn Tracey has claimed a fourth World Ploughing title.

The Garyhill man ploughed his way to victory in the Senior Conventional contest on Thursday.

And he was in good company again as Wexford’s John Whelan came out on top in the Senior Reversible contest- the first time the pair have done the double in the World event.

Eamonn told KCLR news he’s still trying to get his head around it all:

“I’m still pinching myself here. Can’t really believe what’s after happening”

His latest world title came just days after he won a 14th National Senior Convention title in Ratheniska.

He admitted it was a tough week combining the two competitions :

“Sure look it its fantastic they way the whole thing ended up, the way we done it. The whole Irish Team. At the World Championships there are six gold medals on offer and the Irish team brought home the six of them”

Presentations were made at a special banquet hosted by the National Ploughing Association last night as the curtain fell on a hugely successful three days in Co Laois.

24 countries were represented in the 67th World Championships.

The flags of 24 countries are lowered as World Ploughing Organization chairman Colin Millar formally closes the 67th World Ploughing Championships here in Ratheniska #Ploughing2022 pic.twitter.com/8MIPJek0Im — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 22, 2022

277,000 attended across the three day event with a daily record of 115,500 thousand on site on Wednesday.