Carlow man issues warning to others after serious accident at swimming pool

A Carlow man has had a lucky escape after diving head first into a swimming pool.

Gary Flannery – a business man who owns Adrenaline HPL in Carlow – has posted a photo from his hospital bed in Malaga to his Facebook page as a warning to others.

He says he thought the pool was fine to dive into because it was 6feet deep, however he cracked his head off the bottom.

His neck is now broken in two places, but he says he could have been facing life as a quadriplegic.

Thankfully he’s been told that he will make a full recovery.

He’s told KCLR News he hopes that by sharing what happened to him, it will make other people more cautious and could even save someone from making the mistake he did.