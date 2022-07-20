Carlow man John Nolan living in London says the weather’s created a difficult few days there

A Carlow man living in London says it’s been a difficult few days there.

A major incident was declared yesterday after several blazes broke out on the hottest day ever recorded there.

John Nolan says they have some relief today after the scorching temperatures of recent days.

And on KCLR Live earlier he said; “We like to see sun and we like to see high temperatures but we like to live a comfortable way of life at the same time and this is going to continue I’m afraid to say, we’ve seen it in France, we’ve seen the top part of Italy, all the way up the middle of the continent, Ireland is lucky that it has that Atlantic breeze coming across that can kill any sort of high temperature rising but unless we change our lifestyle completely this is going to get worse and worse year by year”.

He adds “It doesn’t take much for something to get out of control, we’ve seen forest fires across America, in California, Australia and that sort of stuff and it doesn’t take much, a compost heap could start off very quickly, a broken pane of glass chucked on some very, very dry pasture, it doesn’t take much for that to go wrong on us and then the winds with the way they’re blowing, that soft smooth wind it might be good for drying but at the same time it can create havoc”.