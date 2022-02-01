Carlow man who shot at Gardaí in Donegal with hunting rifle to be sentenced today

A Carlow man who shot at Gardaí in a town in Donegal nearly two years ago will be sentenced today.

25 year old Stephen Dowling of Burren Road in Carlow has pleaded guilty to several charges.

They include criminal damage and possession of a weapon with intent to endanger life, or cause damage to property.

It follows an incident on February 22nd 2020 in which Mr Dowling had gone on a drink and cocaine fuelled rampage brandishing a hunting rifle in the town of Glenties.

He appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court last week and is due back there for sentencing later.