Carlow man whose death is being investigated has been named locally

A young Carlow man whose death is being investigated by Gardaí has been named locally as Aaron Clarke.

The 25-year-old father-of-two was originally from Leighlinbridge but is understood to have been living in Carlow Town.

His body was found in a house in Academy Court yesterday morning.

The State Pathologist will carry out a post-mortem today to determine cause of death.

Carlow Gardaí have told KCLR News, they expect the preliminary results to be released this evening, while the scene of his death remains sealed off.

The results of the exam will determine the course of their investigation.