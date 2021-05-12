KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow Mayor wants part of Dublin Street restored to former glory
It's left a 'gaping hole' on the Carlow Town streetscape
Carlow’s Mayor says wants Dublin Street restored to its former glory after a gaping hole has been blighting the streetscape for five years.
A protected building, which used to be Chesty Murray’s sweet shop, was demolished without permission over a bank holiday weekend in 2016.
It’s since been the subject of court cases and appeals.
The council appointed a conservation architect to liase with the owner and Cllr Fergal Browne says he wants to see movement now on the project.
Liste back to his conversation on this and a general chat about planning with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: