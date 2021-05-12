KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow Mayor wants part of Dublin Street restored to former glory

It's left a 'gaping hole' on the Carlow Town streetscape

File Photo of site where Chesty Murray's sweet shop once stood

Carlow’s Mayor says wants Dublin Street restored to its former glory after a gaping hole has been blighting the streetscape for five years.

A protected building, which used to be Chesty Murray’s sweet shop, was demolished without permission over a bank holiday weekend in 2016.

It’s since been the subject of court cases and appeals.

The council appointed a conservation architect to liase with the owner and Cllr Fergal Browne says he wants to see movement now on the project.

Listen back to his conversation on this and a general chat about planning with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here:

 

