Carlow Mayor wants part of Dublin Street restored to former glory

Carlow’s Mayor says wants Dublin Street restored to its former glory after a gaping hole has been blighting the streetscape for five years.

A protected building, which used to be Chesty Murray’s sweet shop, was demolished without permission over a bank holiday weekend in 2016.

It’s since been the subject of court cases and appeals.

The council appointed a conservation architect to liase with the owner and Cllr Fergal Browne says he wants to see movement now on the project.

