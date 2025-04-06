A Carlow based MEP says she won’t give up on Waterford Airport, and will continue campaigning for the airport to reopen for passenger airline business.

The Government has committed in the Programme for Government to work on the project to extend the runway to accommodate larger passenger aircraft, but funding to support private investment has not yet been forthcoming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the Saturday Show with Edward Hayden, MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurcú said that she is hopeful of a positive annoucement soon.

“I have to take my hat off to the county councils, to the Chief Executives of the county councils, who have come together and who have said ‘yes, we need to keep the airport open for business until we get the runway extended'”

Continuing, she said that “I’m hoping, that the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, will shortly have a positive announcement to make, its in the programme for government, there’s a commitment there, the runway will be extended and widened, so that it can take scheduled passenger flights.”