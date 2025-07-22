“We have made significant progress in implementing the national drugs strategy (NDS), and I’m pleased that the independent evaluation documents the many achievements over the last eight years.”

So says Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD

The review shows strong advancement in a health-led approach, especially in harm reduction, though it notes challenges like fragmented prevention efforts.

It offers ten strategic recommendations to guide the next phase.

Speaking to KCLR News, Minister Murnane O’Connor also stressed the need to tackle drug-related stigma.

“It’s important for me now to look all around the country, disadvantaged areas. Areas that need extra services & supports. But also it’s about talking about the stigma of drugs. And it’s about working with the families, working with the Department, to do all of this”