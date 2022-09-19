Carlow mother and daughter stranded in Dominican Republic as Hurricane Fiona lashes the Caribbean
The local ladies have been telling of rising waters and high winds
A Carlow mother and daughter have been left stranded in the Dominican Republic which is currently being hit by Hurricane Fiona lashes.
The duo’s holidaying in the Caribbean nation which, with its neighbouring islands, has been struck by flashfloods and high winds since yesterday (Sunday, 18th September).
The American National Hurricane Centre is updating here
Zara Doyle from Graiguecullen has been in touch with KCLR appealing for assistance for herself and her mother.
Currently stranded in #DominicanRepublic by #HurricaneFiona Absoloutely terrifying and no chance of even leaving the island before Wednesday. Any support for 2 Irish stuck abroad? @Independent_ie @rte @rtenews @RTELateLateShow @TodayFM @kclr96fm @beat102103 @CarlowWeather pic.twitter.com/JdRv0dXcq1
— Zara Doyle (@zzara266) September 19, 2022
Zara spoke to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live this morning …