Carlow native Pat Dawson to step down from role of CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association

Carlow man Pat Dawson is stepping down as CEO of the The Irish Travel Agents Association.

Pat who’s been in the industry for 50 years, and opened his own travel agency in Cork, has been head of the organisation for 13 years.

Dawson Travel is now run by his son Paul and Pat says he’s looking forward to pursuing other interest and spending more time travelling for pleasure.

In 2015, Pat was awarded the Medal of the Order of Civil Merit by the King of Spain for work strengthening relations between Ireland and Spain.