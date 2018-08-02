Carlow one of only five counties to see increase in car sales this year

Carlow is bucking the trend when it comes to buying and selling new cars.

It’s one of only five counties in the Republic to have seen an increase in the number of cars sold so far this year, compared to the same time last year.

The increase in sales in Carlow might only be marginal but it is better than most of the rest of the country.

Between January and July of this year 1,426 new cars have been sold, which is up 1.4 percent on the same period in 2017.

Kilkenny meanwhile, has seen a 2% drop in new cars being registered.

However, that’s still just below the national average.

Cavan’s car industry is by far the worst affected so far, having recorded a drop more than 16% compared to last year.

Meanwhile, Wexford has had the highest increase at just over 6%.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry, who has released the figures, says the depreciation in the value of sterling has played a big part in sales being down for the most part around the country.