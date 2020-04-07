Carlow People Before Profit councillor calls for hazard pay

The People Before Profit party is calling for all frontline council staff to be awarded hazard pay during this crisis.

A joint announcement has been issued by PBP councillors of both the Republic and Northern Ireland on behalf of council workers.

They say that all council staff, from the Fire Department to refuse workers, should be paid a wage they deserve.

Local PBP councillor Adrienne Wallace says that our society is now realising how essential these workers are.

“Council workers are doing the bravest thing any worker can do during this crisis. They should be rewarded with hazard pay for keeping essential services running when we need them most.

“Moreover, we in People Before Profit believe that council staff, be they cleansing, housing, refuse workers and others, should be designated as essential, even after this crisis is over, and paid a wage they deserve,” she said.

“Our People Before Profit councillors across Ireland, North and South, are jointly making this call to ensure frontline staff are rewarded and properly valued.

“Central government must immediately financially assist local councils to cover lost revenue in order to maintain all essential services and to pay council workers real living wage,” Cllr Wallace said.