Carlow person wins €30,000 after matching five numbers in Saturdays national lottery draw

A Carlow lotto player will collect more than €30,000 after matching five numbers in Saturdays national lottery draw.

The winning ticket was sold in Kerry with one lucky player scooping almost 10 million euro but three others were just one number short of sharing in that windfall including one in Tullow.

Meanwhile the holder of a €90,000 winning ticket sold in Glynns Daybreak in Callan in recent weeks has made contact with Lotto Headquarters about claiming their prize.

However they will have to wait a few weeks to collect their cheque due to the current Covid restrictions.