Carlow picks its Rose, as Caoimhe Deering sets sights on Tralee festival

The winner was announced on Friday evening

Photo of John Moynihan John Moynihan20/05/2023

Carlow picked its entrant for the Rose of Tralee festival on Friday evening at the selection event held at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Caoimhe Deering was chosen by the judges from the list of 18 entrants, and she’ll be headed to represent the Dolmen county in Kerry this coming August.

The KCLR Rose Shannon Redmond represented us brilliantly, showcasing her Krav Maga skills on the night.

