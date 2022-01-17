Carlow property agent says price hikes in the county in 2021 were not surprising

A Carlow property agent says she’s not surprised that the county saw some of the biggest increases in housing prices in the country last year.

They rose across the board in 2021, but especially at the upper end of the market.

Further increases of up to 10% in both Carlow and Kilkenny are expected this year also.

June Doran says that houses in counties that are in close proximity to Dublin have always historically seen the biggest jump:

“Any towns within an hour of Dublin for sure. Towns like Portlaoise, Tullamore, Carlow. Kilkenny is just a little further down the road. Any towns like that would see a larger increase I would say. But across the board we have a huge shortage in supply of both new and second hand homes”