The €2.9 million Railway Link Project connecting Carlow Railway Station to the town centre has reached a significant milestone, with contractors set to be appointed “shortly.” The project, which aims to improve accessibility and connectivity within the town, is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fergal Browne, spoke to KCLR News about the project’s importance. He highlighted that the new link will connect key locations such as St Joseph’s National School, St Catherine’s, and St Patrick’s College, as well as other vital areas in the town.

The development is expected to enhance the overall infrastructure, making it easier for residents and visitors to travel between the railway station and central locations, boosting both convenience and the local economy.