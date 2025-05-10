Carlow is among Ireland’s most Pope-obsessed counties, as a new era begins in the Vatican under Pope Leo XIV.

A recent study by Legacy Communications, which analysed Google searches related to the papacy over the past three months, found that Carlow ranks as the second most papal-curious county in Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dublin leads the list with nearly 12,000 searches per 100,000 people, while Carlow follows with over 6,000 searches.

Galway, Westmeath, and Leitrim complete the top five counties showing strong interest in the Pope and the Vatican.