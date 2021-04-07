Carlow records driest March in nearly a decade

Carlow’s Oak Park was one of eight stations reporting their driest March since 2012.

It also had the country’s longest stretch of ground frost at 15 days with five days of air frost, again the highest in the country.

That’s according to data released by Met Eireann.

Nearly all mean air temperatures across the country were above their Long-Term Average for the month with the majority of monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their LTA.

