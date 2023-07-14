KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow Retail Park has been sold for €15.4 million
The Irish Times are reporting the premises was sold in an off-market transaction to a private Irish investor
It appears Carlow Retail Park has been sold for €15.4 million.
The Irish Times is reporting the premises was sold in an off-market transaction to a private Irish investor.
It comes as the retail park was acquired for over €16 million by Friends First back in 2018.
The park is located on Hanover Road in the town centre and houses eight tenants including Woodies, Harry Corry, and Halfords.