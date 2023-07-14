KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow Retail Park has been sold for €15.4 million

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling14/07/2023

It appears Carlow Retail Park has been sold for €15.4 million.

The Irish Times is reporting the premises was sold in an off-market transaction to a private Irish investor.

It comes as the retail park was acquired for over €16 million by Friends First back in 2018.

The park is located on Hanover Road in the town centre and houses eight tenants including Woodies, Harry Corry, and Halfords.

