Carlow reveals finalists for the Student Enterprise Programme

Carlow’s announced its finalists for the Student Enterprise Programme 2020/21.

Five second-level schools across the county are represented in the final which takes place from 2pm on Friday, 24th March.

It takes place virtually with The Entrepreneurs Academy Noel Davison hosting.

53 businesses entered were this week reduced to eight finalists by judges. These shortlisted teams are:

Local Enterprise Office Carlow County Finalist representing Borris Vocational School is Wooden Craft McD.

Local Enterprise Office Carlow County Finalist representing St. Mary’s Academy CBS is Carlow Seasonal and Woodwork by Paulius.

Local Enterprise Office Carlow County Finalist representing Knockbeg College is PM Sports.

Local Enterprise Office Carlow County Finalist representing St Leo’s College Carlow is Swirl & Splash, The Holy Angel’s Calendars 2021, and Nutella Cookies.

Local Enterprise Office Carlow County Finalist representing Tyndall College is E-TEM.

Congratulating the students Tom O’Neil Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said “I personally love to see projects where young people and the next generation is at the heart of ta project and the Student Enterprise Programme is one such programme run by Carlow County Council which inspires the next generation”. “I’d like to personally congratulate each of the 53 across the schools in County Carlow who took part in this year’s shortlisting and thank each of their teachers, parents and schools for assisting us to play our part in developing the entrepreneurial spirit in the County”

Joining the County Final will be Kate Gaynor, a local Carlow businesswoman who owns and runs The Paint Hub. Kate took part in the Student Enterprise Programme when she was in school and went on then to compete in Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur. She will be talking about the ups and downs she has faced that have led her to where she is today.

Speaking about the awards process, Aine Carey, Enterprise Executive with the Local Enterprise Office said “The County Final is part of an educational journey for the students who participate and its been great to work with the schools over the year to help them to get to this stage”. The Enterprise Executive continued to say “I look forward to supporting the winning teams in their road from the local to the national final which will be held later in the year and wish each of the team’s best of luck with next week’s final event”.

Further information around the Student Enterprise Programme is available from www.studententerprise.ie and by searching #studententerprise on social media.