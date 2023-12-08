Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering gearing up for fundraiser today

Since been crowned the Carlow Rose back in May, Caoimhe Deering has been very busy.

The Rathvilly native and 39 other national title holders and their escorts were invited by the Mayor of Germany to open the Frankfurt Xmas market last weekend.

While this weekend she will turn on the lights in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow

Today (Friday 8th Dec) in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow town she will hold a fundraiser for Chernobyl Childrens Project and Happy Kids Charity.

She’s been telling the KCLR rose Shannon Redmond why she’s lent her name to such causes – hear their conversation in full here;