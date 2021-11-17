Carlow Rotary Club open collection point for bike donation

Have you an unused bike that’s you could donate to a good cause?

The Rotary Club of Carlow is inviting you to donate your unwanted or unused two-wheeler, particularly needed are those with a minimum wheel size of 24 inches which would be suitable for rough terrain.

All will be refurbished and sent out to children in The Gambia, Africa to help them access education.

It’s part of the Schoolbikes for Africa Project and is being run in association with Carlow County Council.

A pop-up collection point will be located at the Seven Oaks Carlow from 8.30am to 3pm today.