Carlow School becomes home to Green-Schools’ 25 year time capsule

A Carlow School has become home to Green-Schools’ 25-year time capsule

It will be buried on the grounds of Scoil Molaise in Leighlinbridge and is to mark the 25th anniversary of delivering environmental education this year.

Scoil Molaise will receive a gift of An Choill Bheag (little woodland) as the backdrop for the outdoor classroom in which the time capsule is buried. An Choill Bheag has gifted four lucky schools a little woodland this year to mark its own 5th anniversary, and will begin its planting season in October.

Speaking to the students of Scoil Molaise, Green-Schools Manager Joanne Scott suggested one student among them may be manager of the programme in 25 years’ time. ‘This time capsule will be your lasting legacy of your commitment to the Green-Schools programme and all that you have worked for.’