Carlow school principal calls for government to address reopening costs

A local school principal says the government must address the huge expenses schools will face when they reopen in just over a month’s time.

The head of Carlow’s Educate Together School is criticising the lack of guidance on how primary schools will bring children back from the end of August.

Principal Simon Lewis says the main issue will be all the extra cost involved in stopping the spread of the coronavirus while educating their pupils:

“It’s going to cost a lot of money…. We need more staff, for cover in case other staff members become ill or need to self isolate. We need cleaning, because we already don’t have enough cleaning in schools because we can’t afford it. Children with additional needs have also really been more affected by their school buildings being closed” he explained on The Way It Is.