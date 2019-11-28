Carlow senator demands update on new building for Holy Angels Daycare

“The most vulnerable people in our society, children with disabilities are not being looked after.”

A claim made in the Seanad by Jennifer Murnane O’Connor this morning as she asked for an update on the plans to provide a new building for the Holy Angels Daycare centre in Carlow.

She told Junior Minister Catherine Byrne that land has been made available at Kelvin Grove but there is still no concrete plan in place for the school despite it being on a priority list for five years.

In the meantime, she has appealed for the necessary funding to keep the service going to be made available.