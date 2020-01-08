KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow Senator seeks clarity on blood-test charges for medical card holders

KCLR96FM News & Sport 08/01/2020
Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor speaking in the Seanad this week about cardiac care in the South East

A local Senator says it’s not good enough that some medical card holders are being charged for blood tests.

Carlow’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she’s had numerous people come to her over the charges they’re having to pay to some GP’s for the tests.

She’s raised the issue in the Seanad.

And speaking to KCLR News, she’s called for some clarity on whether or not the medical card is supposed to cover blood tests.

Close