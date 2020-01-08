Carlow Senator seeks clarity on blood-test charges for medical card holders

A local Senator says it’s not good enough that some medical card holders are being charged for blood tests.

Carlow’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she’s had numerous people come to her over the charges they’re having to pay to some GP’s for the tests.

She’s raised the issue in the Seanad.

And speaking to KCLR News, she’s called for some clarity on whether or not the medical card is supposed to cover blood tests.