Carlow SETU campus seeks Engagement Officer as new task force is set up to support Ukrainians

A new task force is being set up to support Ukrainians by the South East Technological University.

Staff and students at SETU, deeply concerned over the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine want to do more to help refugees living locally and hoping to continue their education.

It’s hoped the task force will be focused on the needs of the Ukrainian community so the university is looking to hire Ukrainian Refugee Engagement Officers.

One would be based in Carlow with others at the campuses in Waterford and Wexford.

Vice President for Equality Diversity and Inclusion Dr Alison Keneally says it’s crucial to set up that line of communication:

“What we don’t want to do is to sit down and plan when we don’t know what they need. That’s why it’s so important for us now that we get members of the Ukrainian community in the South East onto the taskforce to work with us”

You can listen back to that interview with Dr Alison Keneally on The Way it is with Sue Nunn here: