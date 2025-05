Carlow Soprano Eva Kavanagh has been named the first-ever recipient of the Bríd Phelan Emerging Talent Award.

The €6,000 bursary, from the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, was presented after a special performance marking one month to go until the 2025 festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award, running annually until 2029, honours the legacy of Bríd Phelan and supports promising young Irish opera talent.

Eva is currently studying vocal performance at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin.