Carlow & Kilkenny students named winners in national competition

Two Carlow students have been named Leinster Region winners in the Water Ambassador Programme.

Chloe Cody & Katie Doyle of Presentation De La Salle in Bagenalstown were listed among the top victors last evening.

Meanwhile, Loreto Secondary School Kilkenny was named Munster regional winner.

They’ve not moved area, but organisers have told KCLR News the crew was grouped with Munster for administrative purposes following their attendance at event there when they couldn’t make the one in their own area.

The team comprises Ava Maher, Niamh Corbett, Amelie Friddle & Niamh O’Loughlin.