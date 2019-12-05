Carlow TD calls for speedy introduction of ‘Right to Disconnect’

“The boundary between worklife and homelife is being increasingly blurred.”

So says Carlow TD, Pat Deering who has asked the minister responsible for business and employment to establish a timeline for the introduction of a ‘right to disconnect’ bill.

Work is going on to bring legislation forward that would allow employees to completely disconnect from work once they’re off the clock.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Deering said it should be introduced sooner rather than later.

In response, Minister Heather Humphreys couldn’t give a definite timeline but says it is in the works.