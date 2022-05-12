Carlow TD says families waiting weeks to be told documents supporting Passport application are incomplete

A local TD has raised concerns over the waiting times being experienced for Passports.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor told the Dáil this week that there are 438 applications from Co Carlow in the system that have been flagged as awaiting documents.

She says the big issue is how long they are having to wait to find out that their application is incomplete:

“You could be waiting weeks and weeks and weeks to get word from the Passport Office that your documents are not fully completed. It’s really unacceptable”