Carlow tech company Stryve’s boss Gillian Moody says Irish tech sector is growing

The new boss of Carlow tech company Stryve says it’s a great time for Irish companies in the sector.

Gillian Moody has been named as the new Managing Director at the cyber security firm.

The Carlow woman says it’s only the bi-global players that are creating jobs but the fast-expanding Stryve is growing at a rate of knots:

“Contrary to what I suppose you hear in the news with Microsoft and some other large tech but it’s a really really good time you know for tech and it’s a really really good time I suppose for females in tech and yet Strive is doing really really well,” said Gillian.

“We’re opening up offices and across Europe and worldwide,” she added.