The young local man who died in a swimming incident in the River Barrow last week will be laid to rest today.

Family and friends of 17-year-old Peter Byrne of Dolmen Gardens in Carlow town were left devastated following his death last Tuesday evening.

He was reposed at home yesterday (Sunday) and this morning will be removed to The Cathedral of the Assumption for 10 o’clock funeral mass after which he’ll be buried in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations can be made in his name to Irish Water Safety.