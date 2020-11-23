Carlow to Cork Tractor Run release charity song

The Carlow to Cork Tractor Run committee have come up with a novel way to fundraise this year as part of their annual Crumlin Children’s Hospital fundraiser.

The club, which formed in 2005, has so far raised over €410,000 for Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Not to be deterred this year they decided to record a song in order to raise awareness and donations.

The song titled ‘Cork Bound and Back’ and club Chair Brendan Byrne told KCLR news “We recorded to help to create awareness for our fundraising efforts for Crumlin hospital and our event Cork Bound and Back Tractor Run, the song’s video has everything in it from joy to sadness and especially hope for all the children in the hospital”.

He says there was plenty of local involvement with the track noting “Who we had singing the song was Benny Culleton from Carlow Town, James Murphy was the song writer and original ideas and then the video itself was actually recorded in the McEvoy family in Donore, Bagenalstown”.

Mr Byrne outlines the aim saying “We’re hoping that the people will donate to our club members or online to tractorrun.com and when people see us along the roads in December they will recognise who we are and support us, even if it’s just a wave”.

He adds “More than 150,000 children from all over Ireland will attend the hospital before the end of this year, the hospital is there to help save the lives of Ireland’s youngest and most precious citizens, at the moment the staff of Crumlin hospital have worked extremely hard to ensure that the children’s visit to the hospital in 2020 is as normal as possible, please donate at www.tractorrun.com”.

