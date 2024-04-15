EU lawmakers and agri specialists are due in Carlow later this week.

Conference ‘European Farmers’ Deal: EPP vision for agriculture in Europe’ will take place at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Friday from 9:30am.

It’s hosted by MEP Seán Kelly who says; “Farmers are the boots on the ground. They are the ones who put food on the table and support our major export industries, but also they’re the ones who can deliver the vital transition to sustainability. However, they need have to be given the right tools and opportunities. We need to secure family farm incomes and pay our farmers to deliver on both our food security and sustainability. Farming is more than just a livelihood, it is a rich part of our history and even played a pivotal role in shaping the Irish landscape”, said MEP Kelly, who leads Fine Gael in the European Parliament.

He adds; “I proposed hosting this conference in Ireland and look forward to leading strong debate on the future of agriculture on Friday, as a co-host alongside my colleague Siegfried Mureşan MEP”.

Vice-Chair of the EPP Group, Siegfried Mureşan MEP (Romania) says; “The EPP Group stands alongside farmers in facing the challenges of today, while building a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector for the future. We want to modernise agriculture and make it more sustainable, but we want to do so with the farmers, not against them. And Ireland is a great example for that. The EPP4Farmers event in Carlow will bring together EPP members, farmers, and representatives of agricultural associations to have a closer look on how to support agriculture and European farmers, while still being sustainable and protecting our natural areas.”