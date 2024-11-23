The Christmas festivities are kicking off in Carlow later today as the Christmas Lights will be turned on.

The event is taking place at the Carlow Town Hall Car Park from 3.30pm with the official switching on of the lights at 6.10pm

Event coordinator Kieran Comerford says they’re aiming to bring a sparkle to Carlow for Christmas…

“Our area office and Shay Byrne Electrical worked really hard to make the town sparkle and they’ve enhanced that every year with projectors and other things.”

“This year we have new Santa boxes all around the county and things like that so it’s a wonderful effort that goes on for months beforehand.

“The lights are turned on and the fireworks across the river barrow showcase the wonderful asset that we have there and it’s also just a festive family experience.”