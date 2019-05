Carlow has the highest divorce rate in the country for the last three years.

The Irish Times has published details from the Courts Service, which show divorce application figures per county from 2000 to 2017.

It shows Carlow’s current rate of 1.2 divorce applications per 1,000 population has now surpassed that of Dublin.

Carlow and Kilkenny are among twelve counties that have seen an increase in applications since 2015.