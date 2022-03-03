Carlow Town and Callan in Co Kilkenny to get funds under new Historic Towns scheme

Two local areas will be getting funding under a new Historic Towns scheme.

Carlow Town and Callan in Kilkenny are among 13 chosen to share €1.75million under the new initiative announced by Heritage Minister and local Green TD Malcolm Noonan and the Heritage Council.

€40,000 will be going to Carlow with Kilkenny County Council to get €10,000 for a heritage-led regeneration plan in Callan.

Local Councillor there Joe Lyons has been telling us what the money will be used for in Callan; “The project for Callan will be a shared street on Bridge Street which will eventually get rid of the bollards and it will be a shared street for cyclists, pedestrians and low-speed motorists and there’s not many of them in Ireland but it’ll be something that’ll suit the street and visually it’ll look good as well, it’ll be great for the town”.

While Minister Noonan says “As set out in the recently launched Heritage Ireland 2030 national heritage plan, we wish to put built, cultural and natural heritage at the front of both Government policy and the recovery of the country as we emerge from the pandemic and so I look forward to working with the Heritage Council on similar initiatives over the coming months and years.”

He adds “In keeping with the new Government policy Town Centre First, these heritage-led regeneration projects will bring economic benefits to our historic towns, thereby helping them to prosper once again. The re-use of vacant buildings in our town centres will address the supply of homes, tackle dereliction and help us meet our climate change targets.”

Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan commented “The Heritage Council is very pleased to, once again, administer the Historic Towns Initiative in 2022. Working with local authority partners and communities on heritage-led regeneration is a priority for the Heritage Council, and we very much look forward to working with Ministers O’Brien and Noonan on this, and all aspects, of the care of our rich heritage.”