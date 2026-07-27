The company proposing to develop a major energy storage facility just outside Rathoe in County Carlow will meet local Councillors in advance of a public information day which will be held at Rathoe Community Hall on Wednesday, August the 12th.

Net Zero Energy has agreed to meet with Tullow Municipal District Councillors to discuss the proposed underground hydrogen facility they wish to develop at Rathrush Green Energy Park. Should the project be green-lit, 1500 workers will be on site during its construction phase with 70 long-term, high skilled jobs to be created once the site is fully operational.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor John Pender is looking forward to meeting with the company.

“The date hasn’t been finalized yet, but we have a lot of questions. We’re only beginning to get our heads around the significance of what’s likely looking to take place. Serious concerns in the area, and many of those I’m sure we’d all share. So look, it’ll be an opportunity for us to put those questions to the personnel backing the company. So the meeting is taking place in advance of the public meeting with the residents in Ratoath. So look, it’s a step in the right direction.”

ADVERTISEMENT