A man in his late teens has died following a single car crash in Co Tipperary in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It happened at Lanespark, Ballynonty, Thurles at about 3:45am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The Coroner has been notified.

The road was closed for a number of hours for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

ADVERTISEMENT