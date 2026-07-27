Over The Top Wrestling is set to make its highly anticipated return to Carlow this September following two hugely successful events in the town over the past year.

After drawing passionate crowds on its previous visits, OTT will once again transform Carlow Youth Centre into one of Ireland’s most unique wrestling venues on Saturday, September 12th, with the action running from 6pm to 8pm.

The intimate setting has quickly earned a reputation for its electric atmosphere, with fans creating one of the loudest and most energetic crowds on the Irish wrestling scene.

Several top stars have already been confirmed for the event, including:

Renzo Rose

Carlow’s own Tommy Lightning

The Weirdos

Matthew Bullett Smyth

More matches and competitors are expected to be announced in the coming weeks

OTT continues to go from strength to strength, cementing its reputation as one of Europes premier professional wrestling promotions. Recent events have featured major international names, including the return of former WWE Women’s Champion Nikki Storm (formerly Nikki Cross) to the independent wrestling scene for the first time since leaving WWE.

Nikki Storm Returns At OTT After Dark pic.twitter.com/CgEli0z1J4 — OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) July 24, 2026

Storm teamed with her husband, former WWE star Big Damo, in a moment that further highlighted OTT’s growing reputation for attracting world-class talent alongside the very best wrestlers from Ireland and across Europe. The full event will be available on Youtube this Wednesday.

With another stacked card expected and tickets likely to be in high demand, fans can expect another unforgettable night when OTT returns to Carlow on September 12th.

Grab your tickets here.

ADVERTISEMENT