Carlow Pride Festival Kicks off today, with a number of events taking place throughout Carlow Town to celebrate.

The Carlow Pride Parade will kick off at 2pm fom Carlow College, moving through the Town towards Carlow Town Park.

The Pride village located in Carlow Town Park will offer food trucks, crafts, and coffee, while in the evening, attendees can look forward to a Christina Aguilera tribute act.

Speaking to KCLR News, Festival Organiser John Paul Payne said that it was going to be the biggest and best Carlow pride yet.

“This is our seventh year I believe, our fifth actual festival, because of covid we missed out on two dates, and lives in Carlow Town, or they’ve been through Carlow Town in recent days, they will have seen all the work that we have done, the place looks amazing, we have the whole place decorated, all the shops have come out in force, and it’s going to be set to be one of the best Prides that we’ve ever had.”