Carlow Town estate plans for safer play area set to progress

Conditional permission’s been granted to the Residents Association of New Oak Estate to carry out safety features in their green area.

Plan is to enclose the basket-ball play spot with the erection of a V Mesh type steel fence with vehicle and pedestrian access gates and all associated site works

Sharon Parker Byrne is the chairperson of the New Oak Residents Association and of the community centre there and she’s been telling KCLR News why the works are essential, noting “The reason for the fence is as generations come up along the children are getting younger and smaller playing basketball and football and cycling on bikes and it’s directly onto a main road so we want to make it safer for the future of the children to come and the grandchildren”.

She adds that money’s needed to help bring the project to fruition, noting “We are looking for funding if anybody would like to support us we need to find €5,000 to do this so we will be trying to source funding and make this possible and make it a safe environment, the residents are delighted with it because a lot of them down this end have younger children and then the up top of the estate they come down & play now and they’re younger kids as well”.